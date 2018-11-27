N15.3M Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Company CEO For Defrauding Chams Ltd

Published:





EFCC have arraigned one Christopher Okeke alongside his company, Sanfill Nigeria LTD before Justice D.Z Senchi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja on a two-count charge of obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N15,300,000 (Fifteen Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira).





Okeke was alleged to have fraudulently used his company to hack into the account of Chams Nigeria LTD and moved the total sum of N15,300,000 (Fifteen Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira) only into his company, Sanfill Nigeria LTD.





One of the counts reads: “That you, Christopher Okeke, whilst being the Director of Sanfill Nigeria Ltd. and Sanfill Nigeria LTD on or about 4th and 7th October 2016 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja did with intent to defraud, conspired to obtain the sum of N9,500,000 (Nine Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) only and N5,800,000 (Five Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) only respectively from Chams Nig LTD, Wema Bank a/c No. 0121579940 and transfers to Sanfill Nig LTD a/c No. 6001591797 domiciled in Heritage Bank under the false pretence that the sum was purportedly transferred from Oluwakemi Esene with email ocsene@chams.com and lenoidem@chams.com accountant of Chams Nigeria LTD which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 8(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other related offences act 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”





The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges. In view of his plea, the Prosecution counsel, Steve E. Odiase asked for a date for commencement of trial.





Justice Senchi while adjourning the matter to February 26, 2019 admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of One Million Naira with two sureties in like sum. The sureties, the court ruled, must be residents of Abuja and must sign an undertaking to provide the defendant on the dates of trial.

