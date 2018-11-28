My Supporters Have Left APC And There's Nothing I Can Do About That..Rochas Okorocha

Published:

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, again on Tuesday criticised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, over the way the party’s primaries were conducted in his state.



He said the former Edo State governor only succeeded in denting the party’s image with the injustice displayed during the primaries.



Okorocha spoke at a press conference he addressed at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.



The governor also gave an indication that some aggrieved aspirants in the state chapter of the APC would be dumping the party in order to realise their political ambitions in 2019 on the platforms of other parties.



He described what happened in the state during the APC primaries as a robbery.



He accused Oshiomhole of masterminding what he called injustice against those who he claimed won the primaries.



The governor said, “In the past, the APC was known for uprightness, fairness and justice, but Oshiomhole has dented the image of the party going by what happened during the Imo APC primaries.



“What happened in Imo State was a clear case of injustice. People who never contested primaries were given tickets by Oshiomhole.



“I want to say that I am still in the APC and my support for President Muhammadu Buhari is very unshaken .I want to say that President Buhari is not in support of the actions of Oshiomhole.



“For the very first time, these aspirants who Oshiomhole meted injustice to are disobeying me and I do not have the moral right to stop them.



“They may be leaving the APC for another party but that party must not have a presidential candidate. The party must have alliance with the APC to deliver Buhari in Imo State.



“What happened in the Imo APC was the worst imposition ever experienced in the history of politics in Nigeria.”



Okorocha said his preferred choice for the governorship race, Uche Nwosu, remained the best option for the state at this time.



He added, “In voting for the next governor of Imo State, you must check the person’s track record and love for humanity. Uche Nwosu remains the best and he is my governorship candidate.



“Uche Nwosu has the capacity and ability to sustain the things we have done. He is credible, well educated and understands that governance is purely service to humanity.”



Okorocha said he had warned aggrieved aspirants who were leaving the APC that they must support Buhari’s re-election.



The governor said that it would be bad news for the Igbo political movement should Peter Obi, who is the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, emerge the next Vice-President of the country.



Okorocha said, “I am not against Peter Obi but I think that the Igbo deserve better position than the Vice-President. We deserve to be President.



“Nigerians feel they owe Ndigbo and giving vice- presidential position will take away that sympathy. I am not against Peter Obi but I think Igbo deserve President, not Vice-President .”

