My Marriage With Sonia Intact - Actor, Ik Ogbonna

Nollywood actor Ik Ogbonna has said that his marriage is good and that no such thing as separation has occurred between himself and wife.





He was reacting to speculation about his family crisis.





Ogbonna said his wife was an intelligent woman and that he gave the credit of their successful marriage to her because it was difficult being married to someone like him due to the nature of his job.





“My wife is gifted; she is a very intelligent woman. You cannot sit down with her and not learn something; she is very expressive, she expresses herself regardless of what people think or say,” he said.





“It takes two people to make things work; on her own part, she does her best and she will keep doing her best. Being married to someone like me is very difficult because my career takes a toll on me.





“I am hardly around and available to give her enough attention as a woman, but I will keep trying.





“Most of the time, for a marriage to really work, it takes two people, but the woman has to be patient. So far so good, she has been doing a great job and I will give her all the credit.





“Any celebrity out there hardly has time because we work round the clock but whatever time I have no matter how little it feels, I spend it with my family.





“It is within that little time I go out with them and take pictures with them; that is when I go for events with them. I go to events with my wife, not to flaunt her but because in the little time I have to be in that event, I’ll rather be with her than go alone.





“It is never enough but I will always like to give it as much as I can.”

