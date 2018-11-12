My Husband Will Never Steal From Nigeria - Atiku Abubakar’s Wife

Published:





Titi Abubakar, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said that her husband would never steal if elected in 2019.





Speaking while hosting Akitu Women Prayer Group at her residence, She said the former Vice President is rich and contended.





Titi said: “He only joined the Presidential race to give back to the society that had given him so much.





"Atiku Abubakar lost his father at a very tender age and was raised by his mother with lots of challenges as she had to sell her wrappers to see him through school and raise him to be what he is today.





"Because of the challenges he passed through in life as a youth and the challenges encountered by his mother when raising him, he developed soft spot and likeness for women and youths.





"That is why he has promised forty percent of his cabinet position for women and youth if he emerges as Nigeria’s president in 2019.”





She stated that the rumours of corruption being peddle against her husband were politically motivated and intended to malign him politically.

