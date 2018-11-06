My Government Saves N24bn Monthly Through TSA - Buhari

Published:





The implementation of the Treasury Single Account and the elimination of ghost workers from the civil service ensures that the Federal Government saves a total of N24.7bn per month, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.





Buhari disclosed this at the opening of the e-Nigeria Conference in Abuja on Monday.





The President asked organisers of the conference – the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)– to report any Ministry, Department and Agency that fails to clear its IT projects with it before implementation.





He also noted that the contribution of the Information and Communications Technology sector to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product had increased from 10 per cent in 2017 to 11.8 per cent by the second quarter of 2018.





He said, “The enforcement of the use of the policy on TSA, the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System and the Bank Verification Number and the impact they have made on the administration’s public financial management reforms cannot be overemphasised.





“In addition to the consolidation of accounts and elimination of ghost workers that resulted in a combined monthly savings of about N24.7bn, the TSA facilitated the recovery of huge sums of money including the recent N1.6bn from a single account.





He added, “You may recall that in my address at last year’s event, I raised a number of issues relating to ICT’s role in fostering the digital economy in Nigeria, including the sector’s contribution of about 10 per cent of the nation’s GDP.





“I am pleased to note that this has been taken seriously and stakeholders’ efforts resulted in ICT emerging as one of the key performers of the second quarter of 2018 by recording 11.81 per cent growth.”

