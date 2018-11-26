Murtala Mohammed Airpot Not Attacked- Police

Published:





The Lagos state police command has debunked reports on social media that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, is under attack by terrorists. Read a statement from the command's spokesperson, Chike Oti below





The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command has been drawn to a video trending on the social media purporting that the MMIA is under attack by terrorists.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813

In view of the disturbing video, the authorities of Lagos State Police Command contacted the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the Airport Command and he stated that the video was that of a simulation exercise carried out by the Nigerian Airforce in conjuction with other agencies at the airport three years ago.





The Command wishes to assure members of the public that MMIA is safe and secure and not under any form attack as wickedly portrayed by those behind the rumour.





Already, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Command's Intelligence Unit to unmask the persons behind the the rumour for prosecution.

Share This