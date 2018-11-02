More Details On How Lagos Socialite Was Killed By Togolese House Boy In Lagos

Published:

The police in Lagos yesterday gave an insight into how Credit Switch Chairman, Chief Ope Bademosi, was allegedly stabbed to death by his Togolese cook at his Park View home in Ikoyi, Lagos.



The cook, who was only identified by his first name, Sunday, had been declared wanted by the police.



He allegedly murdered his boss on October 31, three days after he was brought from Ondo.



NAN gathered that the deceased’s wife had gone to the bank when the cook carried out the act and only came back to find her husband in a pool of blood.



According to a police source, the suspect had turned up the sound system to the loudest volume while he stabbed his victim in his chest multiple times.



“After committing the act, the suspect went to the toilet and pulled off his white cook uniform as it had been stained with blood.



“He also left the knife he used inside the toilet,” the police source said.



The source noted that the knife used in perpetrating the act signified that the suspect could be an ex-military man.



“Again, we went through his things and found some old pictures of him putting on a camouflage belonging to Republic of Benin military,” he added.



The suspect, after committing the act, ransacked the apartment and stole huge amount of money, valuables such as jewellery and a phone.



The police, in a notice issued to declare the cook wanted, said actions have been taken to apprehend him.

Share This