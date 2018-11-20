Missing Student Of Delta State University Found Dead With Body Parts Missing

Published:





A 300 Level Mass Communication student of the Delta State University, has been found dead four days after she was declared missing.





The body of Elozino Ogege, who was declared missing on November 15, 2018, was reportedly found with her tongue and breasts chopped off.





According to the report, her remains were found at about 2am, on Monday, by residents, along Ekrejeta road in Abraka. The deceased is said to be a first class student.









The Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident said the family of the girl is devastated.

