Minimum Wage:It Is N30,000 Or Nothing - Labour Tells FG

Published:





Organised Labour has reacted to Federal Government’s claim that the proposed N30,000 minimum wage is just a recommendation, threatening to go on strike if it is not approved.





The General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress, Musa Lawal, said this while reacting to comments by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, that the report of the tripartite committee was a mere recommendation.





Mohammed earlier on Wednesday said the N30,000 minimum wage proposal contained in the report of the tripartite committee set up by the Federal Government was still a recommendation and had not been approved.





The Minister, who spoke with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari would still study the report presented to him on Tuesday by the Chairman of the committee, Amal Pepple, before taking a decision on it.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He said Buhari would only take a decision and make his view known after considering the report.





“I think it (N30,000) was a recommendation. Mr President will consider it and will make his views known in due course,” the minister said.





When pressed further, Mohammed said, “I said a recommendation was submitted. Mr President will get back to the committee after he has studied the recommendation.”





However, in a swift reaction, Lawal said Organised Labour decided to shelve its planned strike because the government had expressed the willingness to accept the report of the tripartite committee.





He cautioned that anything short of the full implementation of the report would be met with stiff opposition.





The TUC general secretary said, “They can say anything they want to say. Why were they panicky before? Why did they agree to the N30, 000? They can call it a mere recommendation or whatever they want to call it but the important thing is that at the end of the day, if we do not get the N30,000, they know what we will do.”

Share This