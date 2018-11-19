Minimum Wage: Governors Quiet After Meeting Buhari In Aso Rock

Published:





Representatives of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) refused to reveal the outcome of the closed-door meeting they held with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday over the proposed new national minimum wage.





The meeting, which was also attended by Chairman of the NGF, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, held at the presidential villa, Abuja.





Yari had said there was no way governors could afford to pay N30,000 as workers’ minimum wage. But the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insisted that there was no going back on the N30,000 as against the existing N18,000.





A tripartite committee, comprising government officials, representatives of the organised labour and those of the organised private sector, had recommended N30,000 as national minimum wage after the governors proposed N22,500 and the federal government said it could only afford N24,000.













But president Buhari told the committee, when he received the report containing the proposal last Wednesday, that his administration would consider a new minimum wage.





Other governors at the meeting today, 19 November, included Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, Senator Atiku Abubabakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

