Meet The Lady Behind MTN Customer Care Line Voice

Kgomotso Christopher, voice-over artist and actress, has been revealed to be the voice behind the MTN Customer Care line and other services.





Over the years, people have wondered who the lady behind MTN Customer Care of the multinational mobile telecommunication was.





However, her identity was recently unveiled and has left many internet users excited to have finally linked the face to the voice which they thought was a White woman.





The talented voice artist hails from South Africa and can be linked to the popular MTN line “Your account is too low for this call please recharge“ among other voice over services by by MTN.





The educated actress who graduated from Columbia University in New York, USA, took to her twitter account to confirm the revelation as she revealed she’s been doing this for over six years.

