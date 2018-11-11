Mancity Beats Man U 3-1 In Manchester Debut

Published:

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League and, even this early into the campaign, inflicted significant damage to Manchester United’s hopes of even finishing in the top four.

The score-line was slender, until Ilkay Gundogan gave it more balance late on, but City’s supremacy was clear. They are now 12 points ahead of United although the more worrying statistic for Jose Mourinho is that his team trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points.

City are also 32 – 32 – goals better off than United on goal difference and that margin would have been greater had they converted their opportunities. Damningly for United they now, in fact, have a negative goal difference – this is Manchester United! – and only four Premier League teams have conceded more than their 21 goals this season.

The only solace for United is that they stayed in the contest until close to the end but while City gifted them a penalty they were at fault for all three of the goals they conceded in this mis-matched Manchester derby.

There was no Paul Pogba for United, with the midfielder out injured, and maybe that made a difference but City again proved they are rightfully regarded as title favourites and to become the first team since United in 2009 to retain the crown. For United manager Jose Mourinho this was a miserable way mark his 300th Premier League match.

It was suicidal tactics from United in the opening few minutes. Unfathomable. And, inevitably, they fell behind. After completing just five passes in the first 10 minutes and claiming a paltry 13 per cent possession the statistic that mattered most was in the goals column with David Silva scoring.

United were cut open and culpable as Raheem Sterling was allowed to cross and the ball was allowed by Luke Shaw to run through to Bernardo Silva who half-volleyed back across the penalty area. Sergio Aguero tried to reach it and was pulled back by Chris Smalling but it broke to David Silva who steadied himself and shot high into the net off the outstretched arm of David De Gea.

David Silva celebrates scoring his side's first goal

It also meant United had conceded in the first quarter of five of their last six league games and their tactics were odd. Ander Herrera was detailed to man-mark David Silva – and failed – while Nemanja Matic was asked to also man-mark, following Bernardo Silva. It left Marouane Fellaini as the free midfielder and it was only once behind that they revised this bizarre approach and decided to press higher up the pitch.

Sergio Aguero smashed home the second, but David De Gea might feel he should have done more Credit: Getty

Having sat off United started to press and began to work their way back until United again erred with De Gea’s clearance reaching Jesse Lingard.

Under pressure his first touch was heavy and Fernandinho stole possession away, finding Bernardo who then picked out Aguero.

The striker played a one-two with Riyad Mahrez before hammering a rising, right-footed shot that caught out De Gea with its power. It was his ninth Manchester derby goal and his 18th in his last 14 home games. Wow.

United were two-nil down last season, before winning 3-2 in an extraordinary comeback, and Sterling should have made it three but spurned the chance to shoot. How crucial would that be?

Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (R) shoots and scores their third

Mourinho had just turned to substitute Romelu Lukaku and his first involvement was to run onto a shrewd pass by Anthony Martial inside the City penalty area. Ederson hurtled out, even though Lukaku was heading away from goal, and brought the striker down for a clear penalty. Lukaku had only been on the pitch for 30 seconds. Martial calmly sent Ederson the wrong way for his sixth goal in five league games and United were back in the game.

Ederson dived at the feet of Romelu Lukaku, giving away a penalty

Pep Guardiola was furious, pacing his technical area, and reacted by bringing on Leroy Sane and he wasted another good opportunity as City broke with three against two only for the winger to fire over. Another substitute, Gundogan, sealed it. He was picked out by Bernardo, having started the move, with Matic failing to track his run. Gundogan cushioned the ball and shot low past De Gea.

