Man Who Killed 100 Level Niger Delta University Student Over iphone Arrested

Published:





The Bayelsa State Vigilante Service has apprehended one of the suspects involved in the killing of miss Seiyefa Fred, a first year student of the Niger Delta University NDU.





Seiyefa was murdered on November 8th in Amasomma, the university host community after she refused to surrender her newly purchased iphone.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





After much investigation, the vigilante group apprehended one of Seiyefa's killers today November 16th. The suspect, 20-year-old Junior Danumunabo from Nembe Ogbolomabiri has confessed to the crime.





He has been handed over to the police.

Share This