Man Found Dead In An Uncompleted Building In Lekki

Published:





A man was found dead in an uncompleted building in Lekki, Lagos and efforts are being made to locate his family.





The young man has been identified as Nwakalor Emmanuel, thanks to the hospital card found on him. It is believed he died as a result of an illness.





His body was found on Friday, November 2, in an uncompleted building close to the Lekki Conservation Centre. His corpse has been deposited at Mainland Hospital, Yaba.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Information about the deceased was shared on Facebook in an attempt to locate his family as his corpse will be buried after six weeks if he isn't identified by a family member.





See His Identity Hospital Card Below;





Share This