Man Arrested After His Two Children Were Found Dead Inside A Freezer

The Lagos state police comand has arrested one Michael Ede, following the mysterious death of his two children. Michael and his two children, Emma, 6, and Darasimi, 4, had gone to bed on Sunday November 11th at their home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.





Accoridng to Micahel, he woke up at 2am and found his children dead. He says he has no idea how they were killed and that he found them in the freezer.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Chike Oti, said Michael has been arrested for questioning.





"One Michael Ede came to the station to report that around midnight on Sunday, November 11, 2018, he and his two children, Emma Ede, 6, and Darasimi Ede, 4, slept in his bedroom with all the apartment’s doors securely locked.





But unfortunately, when he woke up to urinate in the middle of the night, he could not find his children, but after searching for them, he found them dead inside the freezer.





"The corpses have been evacuated to the General Hospital. We are investigating the matter and we have arrested the kids’ father for questioning'' he said.





Oti added that the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has directed the homicide section of the State Criminal and Investigative Department to take over the case for thorough investigation.

