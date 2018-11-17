Leave Married Men Alone - Dayo Amusa Tells Single Ladies

Published:





Popular Yoruba actress, Dayo Amusa , in a new interview, advised young ladies to desist from dating married men including having numerous boyfriends.





According to her, chasing married men around is wrong and having numerous boyfriends will not give you the privilege of having a perfect guy either.





"Frankly, as a public figure and based on what I stand for, I would not encourage a young lady to chase after married men. Some might say that married men would take good care of them, but it is wrong. It is not something I would encourage the youth to do.'





"Also, I do not think that having numerous boyfriends gives you the privilege of having a perfect guy as it could even cause confusion at some point,” the 34-year-old actress also stated.

