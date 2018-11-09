Leave APC, House Of Lairs Now - Timi Frank Tells Okorocha, Amosun

Published:





The former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has urged governors Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun to ditch the ruling party.





Frank also advised Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara, and Magnus Abe, a senator representing Rivers south-east, to join the next batch of defectors from the APC.





In a statement on Friday, the former spokesman of the ruling party said Nigerians will soon witness another wave of defection by prominent members of the APC.





Frank revealed that plans are underway by some members of the party to dump the APC as part of their efforts to rescue the nation.





The former spokesman urged the governors not to delay their defection, saying those that left are better off.





Frank described the APC as a “house of deception” which will soon collapse.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“The same way I warned in the past, I am calling on Governor Okorocha, Governor Yari, Governor Amosun and Sen. Abbey among many others not to stay any longer in APC. It can only get worse for the ruling party because the spirit of God has left the party,” the statement read.





“I will urge all of them to join the next batch of prominent leaders who will soon resign their membership of APC. Some of us that have left the evil association called APC are better for it.





“So, like the biblical Noah, I am warning those that have ears to hear that the current house of deception known as APC will soon collapse. It is better to join the patriots now to salvage Nigeria.”





The former spokesman accused President Muhammadu Buhari of lacking integrity, adding that come 2019, the electorate would vote him out.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





“If anybody is staying back in APC probably because of Buhari, this is a President that does not have integrity and cannot keep to his promise. So, come 2019, Nigerians through their votes will sweep away the president and those around him, hence I’m appealing to the aforementioned,” he said.





“It is now very clear that APC is the real home of corruption that will soon collapse. This is evident in the ongoing investigation of the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole.”

Share This