Lawmakers Vows To Probe Military Spending After Boko Haram Attacks

The House of Representatives is set to constitute an ad-hoc committee to investigate the spending of all funds appropriated for the Nigerian armed forces.





This is following a motion, at plenary on Thursday, brought under matters of urgent national importance by the deputy minority leader, Chukwuka Onyema.





No fewer than 118 Nigerian soldiers were massacred by Boko Haram insurgents who now call themselves Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on November 18, 2018, at the village of Metele, Borno State.





Moving the motion, the deputy minority leader noted that according to reports, the insurgents carted away a large cache of weapons from the Melete army base which security experts say would embolden them and pose a great danger to Nigeria.





He noted that while the news of the attack and death toll continued to increase, the president and commander-in-chief, the minister of defence or the army authorities did not say anything about the report for more than five days.





The lawmaker recalled several other attacks on the military which he said questions the competence of the armed forces.





Also speaking, Zakari Mohammed (Kwara, PDP), said the way the attacks were being coordinated indicated a lack of synergy between the military, adding that there seemed to be a competition amongst them.





He alleged the authorities go for low quality ammunition and get defeated at the end of the day.





The House also resolved to investigate the operational lapses that led to the killings of the soldiers and urged the military to after due consultation with families of the fallen heroes publish their names.

