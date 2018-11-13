Lawmakers Absence Forces Senate To Adjourn Plenary

Published:





The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday adjourned for a week following the inability of the upper legislative chamber to form a quorum.





The Red chamber requires 38 senators to carry out legislative activities at plenary.





Moving the motion for the adjournment, Minority Whip, Senator Phillip Aduda explained that most of the members were not at plenary because they went on oversight functions.





Seconding the motion, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said the order cited by Aduda, barred the red chamber from carrying out any legislative duties if members are not up to 38.





The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki put the motion to a vote and members overwhelmingly backed it.





Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter moved for the adjournment till Tuesday, November 20.

