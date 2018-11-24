Late Tosyn Bucknor's Hubby, Breaks Silence Her Sudden Death

Published:





Last Friday, November 19th, OAP Tosyn Bucknor's french hubby, Boyer Aurelien, found her dead in their apartment when he returned from work.





Her demise came as a rude shock to many who took to social media to express their grief at her sudden demise. 37-year-old Tosyn died due to complications from sickle cell.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





In a post shared on his IG page this morning, Boyer who marrier Tosyn in 2015, expressed how much he misses her already. He wrote.





''That night, I felt I had gone. With you. Next day, I could not stand all of them there. For you.





And then, I realized it was all love. Like you. From then, they say I've been strong. It is true.





Every day, I stand together with all of us. To go through. Last night, I realized how much. I miss you.





Irawo mi, through the window, I look at you. Days and nights cannot get dark. A star illuminates the sky with its eternal spark.





May God comfort him, Amen.

Share This