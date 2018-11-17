Lagos State Judiciary Declare Court Staff Wanted Over N8m Fraud

Published:





Oriade Olawale Mustapha, a court officer has been declared wanted by the Lagos state judiciary over N8m fraud.





According to a public statement released by the Chief Registrar on behalf of the office of the the Chief Justice;





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





"This is to inform the general public that the above named person, a staff of the Fast Track Division of the High Court of Lagos State is suspected of being involved in a fraud of N8,411,500.00 Eight Million,Four Hundred and Eleven thousand, Five hundred Naira'.





His last known place of residence is No.7, Ojerinde street Idi Araba, LUTH, Lagos State.





Any person with useful information about his whereabout should report to the nearest police station or Office of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Lagos State Ikeja.





A handsome reward awaits anyone with useful information regarding his whereabout.

Share This