Lagos APC Confirms Hamzat As Sanwo-Olu’s Running Mate

Published:





The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has presented former commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, Obafemi Hamzat, as the running mate to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the party.





The state party leaders made the official presentation of Hamzat as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate on Sunday at the party secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba area of Lagos.





This was also confirmed by Sanwo-Olu who tweeted the choice and presentation:





"After consulting widely with stakeholders and our political party, I am delighted to announce Dr. @FemiHamzat as my Deputy Governorship candidate. With this decision, Lagosians should be rest assured of the best as we will work assiduously to transform every aspect of our lives.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





CKN News had back in October reported Sanwo-Olu’s choice of Hamzat as running mate for the 2019 governorship election in Lagos State.





Hamzat, a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, was a major contender in the race for the APC governorship ticket before stepping down for Sanwo-Olu who went ahead to defeat the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in the primary election.

Share This