Police Arrests Killers Of DELSU Female 1st Class Undergraduate

The killers of Elozino Joshualia Ogege, a 300 level student of Delta State University, have given a chilling account of how she was killed.





Elozino, a First Class student, was murdered by a 4-man gang consisting of 2 Yahoo boys, a security guard at her school, and a native doctor, as she innocently sought accommodation.





The men gave a confession to newsmen yesterday, November 28, while being paraded at the Delta State Police Command.





The suspects revealed how they killed Elozino with the help of a security guard, Onos, who offered to assist the victim to secure an accommodation.





Onos said: I was contacted by Desmond and another to provide a female student for Yahoo rituals. We had planned it, and when Elozino approached me that she was looking for accommodation, I saw it as a good opportunity.





I contacted Desmond who told me to tell her to come back the next day. So the next day, they brought a Corola car; and when Elozino came, they used something on her face which made her unconscious.





We took her to a bush where we first plucked out one of her eyes while she was still alive. She was even crying and begging us to forgive her and let her go, but we plucked the other eye, removed her breast and heart before she died.





During his confession, Onos implicated his supervisor by claiming that he was posted into the school by his supervisor for the purposes of carrying out such missions when contacted.





But the Supervisor with a security company attached to the University, Uche Nwaosisi, denied knowledge of the crime, stating that he was among those who went after Onos when the police came to look for him in the school.





Nwaosisi said: When all these were happening, Onos threatened to implicate me for assisting the police to catch him. When the police caught him, they discovered two phones with him, which he claimed I sold one to him. That was my involvement .









Desmond, who is into the "Yahoo Plus" line of business, said Elozino is the fifth he has killed for ritual purposes. He said the first four female victims were abducted at Oghara and killed for the rituals, adding that Elozino’s murder was his first from the University community in Abraka.





According to him: Each time we killed, we removed the vital organs like the eyes, the heart and the breast of the victims, normally females, and take to the Baba (herbalist), who usually would ask us to come back.





Baba used to burn the heart and pound it to make powder substance out of it. It is the powder that he gives us, which we apply before speaking to our victims to make money from them. Any big woman we approach obliges us and provides money for us.





The native doctor, identified as Robinson, denied being involved in previous murders and said God is his witness. He said Elozino’s heart and eye happened to be the first he received from the Yahoo Plus customers.





He said he first met the boys seven years ago when they brought an accident victim for him to cure, maintaining that he specializes in treating bone fractures, making women pregnant, preparing love portions for people, curing appendicitis and others.





He said when they came with Elozino’s body parts, they gave him N10,000, promising to give him more money later, and asked him to make them rich.





The second Yahoo Plus suspect who was an accomplice of Desmond's allegedly slumped and died as the police were closing in on him. The female relative who was used to make a call relating to their illicit operation - a minor - was arrested and is in police custody.









Addressing the journalists, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka maintained that, now that all the killers of Elozino have been caught except the one who slumped and died, the police will arraign them in court.

