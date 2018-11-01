Kano House Of Assembly Summons Ganduje Over Bribery Allegations

Published:





The Kano State House of Assembly has summoned the state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to appear before them on Friday.





This summons came from the seven-man panel probing the allegations of bribery on the part of the governor.





In the letter, gotten and stamped by the Office of the Executive Governor, Government House, it requested the appearance of Ganduje at the investigative hearing to give the committee his perspective on the issue.





It also requested a written, signed and dated statement of the governor, as part of the proceedings to be submitted before the hearing on Friday.





In addition, the committee gave the governor the liberty to appear, with his lawyer, if he wants.

