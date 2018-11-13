Kano assembly Obeys Court Order, Suspends Probe Of Ganduje

Published:





The Kano state house of assembly has stopped investigating allegations that Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, collected bribe from contractors.





This is in line with a court order. A group known as Lawyers For Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, had asked the court to compel the assembly to halt the probe.





Ruling on an ex parte application filed by one Muhammad Zubair, national coordinator of the group, A.T Badamasi, a judge, had asked the lawmakers to suspend the probe.





But the assembly vowed not to comply with the order.





Baffa Dan-Agundi, chairman of the committee investigating the issue, had said the court order did not stop the panel from continuing with the investigation.





“We have received a court order that we should stop investigating the video clips showing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly collecting bribe,” he said.





“We had a meeting today at the assembly and according to our understanding; the court didn’t stop us from investigating the allegations; the court only said status quo be maintained. As such, we will continue with our work.”





But making a U-turn on Monday, Dan-Agundi told the court that the assembly is a law-abiding arm of government, hence, it would obey the court and suspend all forms of investigation on the case pending the court judgement.





While adjourning the hearing on the matter to Wednesday, Badamasi urged the committee to desist from inviting, questioning, interviewing, examining any person related to the issue.





He also instructed the investigative committee to stop any form of analysis on the bribery videos.





The committee had invited Ganduje, who failed to appear but sent one of his commissioners and Jafar Jafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian, the online platform which leaked the videos.





One of the contractors who levelled allegations against the governor had also agreed to testify at the assembly.

