Togolese Cook Who Killed Chief Ope Bademosi Arraigned In Court For Murder

Sunday Anani, the 22-year-old Togolese cook who has since confessed to killing his boss, Chief Ope Bademosi, at their home in Parkview estate on Wednesday October 31st, was yesterday November 12th arraigned before an Igbosere Chief Magistrate Court in Lagos, on one count charge of murder.





The Lagos state police in the charge sheet, stated that Anani, in order to rob his boss stabbed the deceased to death with a kitchen knife. The offence alleged to have been committed by the accused, is contrary to section 222 and Punishable Under section 223 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.





The police Prosecutor, J.I Eboseremene told the court that he had an application to remand the suspect in prison custody under section 115, of the administration of criminal justice law and 264, of administration of criminal justice law 2015.





He then prayed the court that the accused should be remanded in prison custody, for the first instance of 30 days.





In his reply, the counsel to the accused, Barrister Jamiu Alapo, said he was not objecting to the remand of the suspect and told the court that the accused did not understand English Language, but understood Pigin English.





The presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.O Oshin, in her ruling, held that there was nothing to reply on the remand application.





"In view of the remand application of murder, the accused is remanded in prison custody in the first instance, of 30 days under sections 115 and 264 of the administration of criminal justice law 2015, pending the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution DPP.” she said.





The case was adjourned till December 18, for DPP’s advice.

