Jonathan's Aide Slams EFCC For Returning Obanikoro’s Property

Published:





Former Presidential New Media aide Reno Omokri has lambasted the EFCC for released seized properties belonging to former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.





CKN News had reported that Obanikoro, his wife and children have recovered three properties worth about N500m from the EFCC.





The properties include four terrace houses located at 44 Mamman Kotangora Crescent in the highbrow Katamkpe Extension area of Abuja; a parcel of land in Guzape District and a duplex at Olori Mojisola Onikoyi Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, the US-based pastor wrote: “It seems Obanikoro is no longer corrupt and EFCC has returned his property to him.





"Anti corruption war my foot! And when Transparency International says Buhari’s government is more corrupt than Jonathan’s admin, Garba Shehu starts foaming in the mouth”

Share This