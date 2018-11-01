Jimi Agbaje Picks First Bank Director As Running Mate

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State Jimi Agbaje has picked Haleemat Busari, a serving director in First Bank in Sierra Leone, as his running mate.





This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Felix Oboagwina.





Busari, a law graduate from the University of Lagos, is a Director on the board of several blue-chip companies. She was a director in Zain Nigeria Ltd (now Airtel Nigeria, a leading telecommunications company).





Oboagwina said the Lagos PDP candidate picked Busari following comprehensive consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the party.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





His words: “Mrs Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari came highly recommended and widely endorsed.





“Stakeholders all agree that without any iota of a doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count,” the statement said.





Agbaje’s running mate, who is married to Teslim Busari (SAN), was born in 1964, to the family of the late Ahmed Giwa, a businessman and Vice President of Jamatul Islamiyya of Nigeria from Epe, and the late Mrs Mujibat Giwa (nee Shonibare), a princess of the Kosoko royal family from Isale Eko.





The statement said Mrs Busari will be bringing to the joint ticket her versatility and connections as a professional in corporate governance, as a Muslim activist and as a bonafide daughter of native Lagos.

Share This