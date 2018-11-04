Iwobi Delivers Brilliant Assist As Arsenal Draw With Liverpool

Published:





Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi provided a brilliant assist as Alexandre Lacazette superbly equalised for Arsenal in a keenly-contested Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday evening.





The win puts the Reds back on the roof of the league standings with 27 points, but they have played a game more than their nearest rivals, Manchester City and Chelsea.





City play Southampton, while Chelsea take on Palace on Sunday.





James Milner had put Jurgen Klopp’s men in front in the 61st minute after Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno failed to deal with a cross.





But Lacazette brought the Gunners back on level terms on a day their manager, Unai Emery, turned 47 years old.





Super Eagles forward Iwobi threaded the needle with a great pass to find the Frenchman who thundered home the equaliser from a narrow angle.





The home fans dissolved into jubilation as the relentless Gunners pushed further for a winner but were denied a return to winning ways by a resolute and in-form Liverpool side.





“They had a few chances for sure, it’s a home game for them,” said Klopp after the game.





”They are in a good moment. We got a point, we deserved a point and we could have had more. I don’t feel like we dropped two points.”





And on his part, Emery said: “We wanted to win but the performance is good, we push and we work the match, doing our tactics and with our supporters pushing us with energy. For the supporters it is a great match and a good spectacle but I am only 50% happy because we wanted to win.”





What about Iwobi? Here is what he had to say.





“It was a difficult game with both attacking teams and I guess the fair result was the draw,” he said.





“We are giving extra intensity and you can see the manager demands a lot not just in games but on the training pitch and it is paying off.





“People say juice is banned but we do get it in the mornings so he is not too strict! It is not just the nutrition it is the attention to detail and tactics and you can see we are enjoying it.”

