It Was The Devil That Pushed Me Into Beheading An Okada Owner..Suspect

Published:

Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested one Dauda Yakubu of Girinya village in the Konton-Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State for allegedly beheading one Emmanuel Sunday.



Yakubu was alleged to have subsequently made away with his victim’s motorcycle.



It was learnt that the elder brother to the deceased, Amos Sunday, reported to the police that his brother did not return home from work.



It was gathered that police operatives attached to Lapai Division intercepted the suspect at Kagbodu village in Lapai Local Government Area in possession of the deceased’s motorcycle.



It was also learnt that the suspect during investigation confessed to have conspired with one Mohammed Yunusa, now at large, to attack the victim.



Yakubu saidt that he would not have killed Sunday if he had handed over his motorcycle to him without a struggle.



“He refused to hand over his motorcycle to me; so, I got angry and we beheaded him and zoomed off with the motorcycle.



“I don’t know what came over me; we are from the same state (Kogi) but we reside in Niger State. How do I explain myself to my kinsmen?”



Asked if he wanted to use the victim’s head for rituals, Yakubu said, “I couldn’t have used my kinsman’s head for rituals; our culture forbids it; it was the devil that pushed me into killing him.”



The Public Relations Officer for the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident on Sunday, adding that detectives had recovered Sunday’s body and his motorcycle.



He explained that the police were on the trail of the fleeing Yunusa, noting that the case would be charged to court after investigation.

Share This