Iranians Threaten To Overthrow Buhari’s Government Over El-Zakzaky

Iranian protesters have threatened to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over the continual detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaki, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.





El-Zakzaki has been detained since 2015 when some followers of his clashed with soldiers in Kaduna.





Despite a court granting him bail, the government has failed to release him.





A trending video shows protesters in Iran carrying placards calling for the release of the IMN leader. The leader of the protesters said,





“The government of Nigeria should know that it cannot keep Zakzaky forever in the detention and in jail, In Sha Allah, by overthrowing the tyrannical government, we will free Zakzaky and teach Nigeria and its people a good lesson.”





Meanwhile, an investigation done by Amnesty International shows an excessive use of force by the military leading to the death of 45 people.





In the course of the investigation, Amnesty International visited different locations in Abuja and Nasarawa we’re IMN supporters we’re receiving treatment.





“We have seen a shocking and unconscionable use of deadly force by soldiers and police against IMN members”, said Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria in a statement on Wednesday.





“Video footage and eyewitness testimonies consistently show that the Nigerian military dispersed peaceful gatherings by firing live ammunition without warning, in clear violation of Nigerian and international law.





“Those injured were shot in different parts of the body – head, neck, back, chest, shoulder, legs, arms – and some of them had multiple gunshot wounds. This pattern clearly shows soldiers and police approached IMN processions not to restore public order, but to kill.”

