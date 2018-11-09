Investigate Oshiomhole's Phone Calls, VON DG Urges DSS

Published:





The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has urged the DSS to probe the All Progressives Congress National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole’s call logs for the period the party’s primaries were conducted.





He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to join the DSS in looking into the financial transactions made by the party chairman within the period under review.





Okechukwu, who is a chieftain of the APC in Enugu State, made the call at a media briefing at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.





According to him, the recent revelations about the national chairman’s grilling by the DSS over allegations of financial impropriety were sufficient reasons for him to resign.





The VON DG said, “Penultimate week, I joined the league of APC moral leaders, faithful and men of good conscience to call on Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, to honourably resign forthwith as the chairmanship of our great party. In his usual narcissistic disposition, he refused.





"As the Oshiohmole Must Go wave raged, the Department of State Services got wind of it. They interrogated him and I patiently waited to read from Comrade Oshiomhole and his spin doctors over his tango with the DSS; in the social or main stream media, neither rebuttal nor denial came from them.





"I, therefore, once again stridently call on Comrade Oshiomhole to instead of pontification, grandstanding and running away from the country, do the needful by honourably resigning the chairmanship of our great party.”





Okechukwu said it would appear that the APC national chairman was running away from duty to evade the substitution window, meant to redress the grievances of party members who were “causalities of his nepotism.”





The party chieftain argued that the APC and the President would be the better for it if the Chairman stood down to allow the party to go into the 2019 election season with its credibility intact.





He further said,“One would not bother you with Oshiomhole’s malfeasance as his nepotism, undue substitution of candidates and cash-and-carry primaries are on the public domain.





"One, once more, challenges the DSS to scroll the phone-log of Comrade and his nepotic court of cronies. I also urge the EFCC to join in this probe and I am sure it will expose how low the party has sunk under this chairman.”

