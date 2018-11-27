Investigate Killing Of Nigerian Soldiers - PDP Urges NASS

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to probe the circumstances surrounding the killing of over 100 Nigerian soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists.





In a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said investigation into the killing of soldiers in Metele, Borno State, had become imperative given reports of compromises and alleged failure of the authorities to promptly act on a reported threat by insurgents to attack the base and other military locations in the area, a few days before the attack.





The former ruling party said the probe has become expedient going by a disturbing video circulating in the public domain, showing soldiers, weeks before the attack, giving accounts of their neglect by the authorities, resulting in their vulnerability to insurgents.





The PDP said: “This is particularly worrisome given apprehensions that President Muhammadu Buhari has been distracting the military by dragging our Service Chiefs to participate in his re-election campaign activities, instead of concentrating on their statutory duties.





“Moreover, the apparent insensitivity of the Buhari Presidency to the killing as well as alleged moves by the authorities to sweep the matter under the carpet has created despondency among the citizens.





“The PD, therefore,e urges the National Assembly to unravel the compromises leading to the killing of our soldiers and those behind them”

