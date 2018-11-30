Interpol, EFCC Sign MoU On Corruption

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the International Police (INTERPOL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).





The acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, who received the INTERPOL delegate led by Commissioner of Police, Shola Subair, at the EFCC Headquarters on Friday, said the memorandum is part of a collaboration aimed at tackling corruption in Nigeria.





Magu said the MoU will create a greater technical teamwork and allow the anti-graft agency to be connected to the 194 member countries of the organisation.





He said: “All sort of criminality is taking place and looters are everywhere, now that the EFCC is going for the extradition of looters outside the country, there is no better time than now, EFCC will use it opportunity judiciously.”





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





According to the EFCC chairman, the MoU will strengthen the EFCC’s efforts in areas of monitoring illegal assets.





Also speaking, Subair noted the importance of the INTERPOL/EFCC partnership, as it would further strengthen the anti-corruption efforts of the anti-graft agency.





“INTERPOL provides a wide range of policing expertise and capabilities, supporting three main crime programmes: Counter-terrorism, Cybercrime, Organized and Emerging Crimes.





“We are mobilising for the enlistment of all law enforcement agencies in Nigeria, and we consider to kick-start the assignment at the EFCC,” he said.

Share This