INEC To Display Names Of Registered Voters In Lagos Tuesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will display the names of registered voters in all 8,465 Polling Units in Lagos State on Tuesday.





The register will be available between November 6-12 November 2018.





In a statement by the spokesperson of the commission in Lagos, Femi Akinbiyi, INEC said the time for the exercise is between 9:00am and 3:30 pm.





He said the aim of the display was to allow all registered voters to check for the correctness of their details and other information supplied to INEC during registration.





Akinbiyi said: “Registered voters who have complaints on supplied information are to lodge their complaints with INEC staff at the Registration Area designated centres located within their area for appropriate attention.”





INEC explained that it will also use the occasion to distribute Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to those that registered in 2011, 2014 and those that registered during the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise from April 2017 to March 2018 at the Registration Area Centres (wards).

