INEC Declares APC's Candidate Winner Of Kwara State House Of Reps Bye Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday night declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Raheem Olawuyi Ajuloopin, as winner of the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency bye-election in Kwara state.



Announcing the results, INEC’s Chief Returning Officer for the poll, Prof. Abimbola Adesoji, said Ajuloopin scored 21,236 votes as against 18,095 votes scored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Saheed Damilare Alatise.



He added that the Labour Party had 150 votes; just as the PPN had 76 votes while UPN had 42 votes.





He said out of the 40,930 total votes cast, the total valid votes were 39,599 while 1,331 votes were rejected.



Results displayed for the Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency bye-election conducted by INEC in Kwara state on Saturday.



The APC candidate won in three out of the four local governments in the constituency and led with 3,142 votes.