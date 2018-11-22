IMSU Student Allegedly Commits Suicide After Stabbing Boyfriend

Published:





Tragedy struck in the Imo State University last night after a girl who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, committed suicide.





According to reports, Jennifer Agomuo, a final year Computer Science student, stabbed her boyfriend, an Engineering student during an argument and when she thought she had killed him, she took a poison and died instantly.





They were both was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Owerri where the girl was confirmed dead. The man is in coma.

