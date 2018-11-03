Imo State Most Wanted Kidnapper Arrested After Gun Battle With Police

Published:

The headquarters of the Imo State Police Command erupted in jubilation on Sunday with the news of the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in the state by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.



The suspects, identified as Chinedu Nwoke, popularly known as Assa, 32, and Uzoma Okafor, 30, who were arrested in Owerri on Saturday were said to be the dreaded and most wanted criminals terrorising residents of Owerri and its environs and have been under the police radar for a long time.





It was gathered that the suspects were overpowered at the control post axis in Owerri after a gun battle with the F-SARS operatives.



Assa is from Ezioha Umuduru in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state while Uzoma Okafor lives at 10, Old Nekede road.





Assa was alleged to have killed four persons who were identified simply as Orufe, Ogbuno, Obarammuo and Kwabaiko. He was said to have attacked and killed policemen in Oru East in the past.



Confirming the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, commended the gallantry of his men as no one was killed during the shootout.

