IMO POLITICS: OKOROCHA'S SHENANIGANS AND A DISASTER FORETOLD..BY Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN)

I have deliberately kept away from commenting on the Political situation in my State of Imo for personal reasons.I've been so pained about the way things were going that i felt it would be a waste of time jumping into the fray.



My Governor,had the greatest goodwill anyone could boast of in the country when he became Governor.



My people welcomed him with open arms.He was seen as the messiah Imo People has been waiting for ,for decades after my late townsman Chief Sam Onunaka Mbakwe of blessed memory ( undoubtedly the best Governor Imo State ever had).



Rochas came with so much promises and hopes ,and my people and i believed him (who won't believe him with the way he has been dazzling us with Rochas Foundation and presumed love for the poor and less privileged)



He came with a socialist ,welfare agenda ,that was music to the ears.



Free Education ,free medical services,free this, free that .Imo State was set to be turned into another Dubai,we believed him.



All our roads will be better than what we had in other States ,we believed.



Civil Servants and Pensioners will have the best of everything ,we believed.



What didn't Rochas promised my people.?



We sheepishly believed Rochas,even when some asked us not to take the man for his words,we ignored them.



Rochas got into office and the abracadabra started.I don't want to waste your time on all these.



If Rochas's first term was bad,his second term was the worst i've seen of any State in the whole of the South East.A total disaster



As if that was not enough,he practically turned my State into his personal business empire,his wife,daughters ,brothers and sisters where in charge of everything Imo.



To add more insult to our collective psyche ,he vowed and insisted that his son in law MUST takeover from him,whether we like it or not.



Few months ago ,some people wanted to coerce me into joining the Uche Nwosu's Guber team with mouth watering offers.



I rejected it,Uche Nwosu to me was a NO NO.It was not out of the belief that the guy is not capable of governing Imo State,but i believe that Imo State is not the personal empire of Rochas Okorocha.



Despite all his bragging,i knew that Okorocha can only propose but the final say will come from God whom the Imo people serve.



Rochas Okorocha is a complete disaster to Imo people .I have never seen a man with so much potentials filtering such goodwill .



I wish to personally thank Mr Adams Oshiomhole for saving Imo people from the hands of the almighty Rochas.



Irrespective of whatever anyone says about him,the greatest beneficiaries of the Adams era are the Imo People.



We will remain eternally grateful to him and by extension to President Muhammadu Buhari.



It is now time for Imo people to once again make their choice on who to govern them post Rochas.



The options are there,Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA) ,Hope Uzodinma (APC) ,Emeka Ihedioha (PDP) and even Myke Ikoku (YDP) among others



For us in Imo,may Rochas and his lineage not find themselves any where near Government House ,Owerri again in Jesus name.





Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief Of CKN News and President Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria

