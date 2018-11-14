‘I’m Too Godly To Think Evil’, Okorocha Speaks On Uzodinma’s Arrest

Published:





The governor of Imo state Rochas Okorocha has denied being behind the arrest of Hope Uzodimma, saying he is too godly to think evil against anyone.





CKN News recalls that Senator Uzodimma was arrested on Sunday in Abuja because of the alleged failure of his company to execute a $12 million contract awarded to him by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) but was later released on health ground.





The Imo West lawmaker and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, had accused Okorocha of been behind reports that he was arrested over $12 million failed contract.





In a statement on Monday by his media aide, Declan Emelumba, Uzodimma accused the governor of sponsoring a campaign of calumny against him as a result of his gubernatorial ambition.





Reacting to the allegation in a statement issued on his behalf by Sam Onwuemeodo, his chief press secretary, Okorocha asked Uzodinma to quit politics and face his trial, adding that he knows nothing about his arrest.





“Chief Hope Uzodinma who is doing all he could to become governor of Imo state in 2019 and who the national chairman of the (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has thrown up as the governorship candidate of the party in Imo, does not want to become governor to actually govern the state but to enjoy immunity to enable him escape from the criminal trials he is facing at the moment,” he said.





“And these are matters that had happened years before now and they have nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha, and the governor has no record of witch-hunting in his political life and in his life generally. He is too godly to think evil against anyone,” the statement read in part.

