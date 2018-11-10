I'm Happy My Marriage Didn't Work - Rita Dominic

Published:





Nollywood actress and producer Rita Dominic has revealed that she almost got married at some point in her life.





The movie producer made this known during a programme which aired on Television Continental on Friday.





Miss Dominic said in hindsight, she was happy the marriage did not work out, adding that rather than bowing to societal pressure, she will marry the “man of her dreams” but in her own time.





The ’76’ star said: “I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man society dreams for me,” she said.





“Society feels that there is something wrong with you if you’re a certain age and you’re not married.





“What if it’s the society that something is wrong with for thinking that way, for forcing someone to do what they don’t want to do or forcing them to do what they want to do but in their (society’s) own time?”





The actress said when in a relationship, partners should at best find a way to live with each other, instead of trying to change negative traits.





“I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs,” she said.





“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings—but to change a grown person is difficult,” she added.





