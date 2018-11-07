IGP Dismisses Police Inspector For Drunkeness

Published:

The attention of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM mni, has been drawn to a video of Lagos policeman who got drunk at Akowonjo, Dopemu area of Lagos state. He therefore directed the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal to fish out the erring policeman for appropriate disciplinary action.

The policeman who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage was located and apprehended today 07/11/2018 at Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served by the Command Provost. He was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219.

During interrogation, the officer affirmed that he was the one in the video, he was therefore tried in orderly room and summarily dismissed to serve as a deterrent to others.

To prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident, the CP has directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to embark on tour of all police formations and barracks within the state with a view to identifying and shutting all beer parlours within the police community.

In the same vein, the CP warns against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty by members of the public. He added that henceforth any policeman found drunk on duty will be visited with similar punishment.

CSP Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State.

