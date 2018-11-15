ICPC To Arraign Disgraced OAU Professor Over Sexual Harassment

Published:





Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency is set to arraign former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Prof. Richard Akindele for allegedly demanding sex from one of his students Monica Osagie.





The management of OAU had sacked the professor for demanding for sex in order to upgrade Osagie’s academic result from fail to pass.





And the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says Akindele would be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Monday.





He will be arraigned on three charges.





“That you, professor Akindele, on or about the 16th day of September, 2017 at Ile-Ife did corruptly ask for sexual benefits for yourself from Ms. Monica Osagie on account of favour to be afterwards shown to her by you in the discharge of your official duties as a lecturer in the Department of Management and Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University, to wit; altering her academic grades in the course with code MBA 632- Research Method from fail to pass; and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 8(1)(a)(ii) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” one of the charges read.





It was learned that the professor, 57, has asked the commission for plea-bargain.





Speaking through his lawyer, Omotayo Alade-Fawole, the professor cited ill-health as a factor that may make him unable to stand the rigours of prison life.

