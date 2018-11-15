I Won't Die Until You Become President In 2019 - 86 Years Old Prof Nwabueze Tells Atiku

Published:





Ben Nwabueze, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says he will live to witness Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), become the president of Nigeria.





Nwabueze said this on Wednesday when Abubakar paid him a visit in Enugu.





Segun Showunmi, spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, shared a picture of both men locked in a warm embrace.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





Abubakar also posted pictures of him and the 86-year-old lawyer on his official Twitter handle.





Abubakar described his meeting with Nwabueze as an emotional one, saying the octogenarian reminded him of “the unfinished Nigerian Project”.





“Professor Ben Nwabueze is a patriot and Nigeria’s foremost constitutional lawyer. In a very emotional meeting in Enugu, he reminded me of the unfinished Nigerian Project. I assure him, and every Nigerian, that I’ll keep my word,” Abubakar wrote.





Share This