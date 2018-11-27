I Will Not Probe Ayo Fayose – Governor Fayemi

Published:





Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has stated that it is the responsibility of anti-corruption agencies to probe of former governor Ayodele Fayose.





Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, he stated that there was never a time he said he would probe the immediate past governor.





Fayemi said: “Well, I am sure I have never said anything about the probe, and I do not say anything about the probe.





“Looking into books is the duty of any new governor, you need to know what you found in place, I just talked about visitation panel into the education sector in the state.





“There are other sectors in the state, and it will be remiss of me not to check what we found when we came into office and share that with the citizens of the state.





“It is just accountability, not probe. I am not EFCC I am not ICPC, there are institutions that are charged with the responsibility to do that and its entirely up to them if they want to probe the governor or not.





“It is not my business, I leave Fayose to God, I have said that before.”

