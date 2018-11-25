I Will Never Allow My Son Call Anyone Who Isn't Family Uncle Or Aunty- Tonto Dikeh

Published:





Actress and Mum of one, Tonto Dikeh, today expressed her displeasure over the culture in Nigeria where people refer those to older than them as Aunty or Uncle.





Tonto in a post shared on her IG page, said although she grew up with such a mentality, she will never allow her son, King Andre, refer to anyone who is not family as Uncle or Aunty. Read what she wrote below





WOULD YOU RATHER YOUR KIDS CALL STRANGERS MR/MISTER MRS/MA'AM THAN AUNTY OR UNCLE???





I grew up in the age where everybody is called uncle and aunty wether related to us or not.





I really have FOUND this very offensive over the years and even actually embraced it to as i call TOTAL strangers Names like MAMA,AUNTY,UNCLE ETC..

I MEAN I EVEN CALLED MY SCHOOL TEACHERS,BIBLE SCHOOL TEACHERS (Uncle and aunty)??





Having a child now,i don't think i wld ever allow him address anyone with uncle nor aunty..





He will be extremely polite but for no reason wld he be calling anyone outside my family and his fathers family UNCLE NOR AUNTY!!!





NEVERRRRRRRR!!!!!!





MOMS WHAT ARE YOU THOUGHTS?





I'M JUST BEEN A #MOMSTER OR I HAVE MOMS FEELING SAME WAY???

