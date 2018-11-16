I Will Expose Nigerian Ruling Cabal Tomorrow - Nnamdi Kanu Vows

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to expose the ‘dirty work’ of the Nigerian ruling cabal.





Kanu, who resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel October 19 after the military invasion of his community in Abia state, made this vow on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Friday.





The pro-Biafra activist said he would expose the transformation of Jubril Aminu to replace President Muhammadu Buhari who he claims is dead, on Saturday, November 17 in a live broadcast via radio Biafra by 6 pm.





Kanu tweeted: “The transformation of Jubril Aminu to replace dead Buhari, an evil that will destroy the demonic #Nigeria and free millions of lives.





“I will expose the dirty work of the Nigerian ruling cabal tomorrow on Radio #Biafra at 6 pm. Be ready to embrace the beginning of your freedom,” the tweet added.





Kanu’s vow is coming two days after he presented Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia at Tel Aviv University in Israel.





“Today I presented the Biafra struggle for independence to Israeli academia at the prestigious Tel Aviv University. A free Biafra will benefit Israel and promote global peace. Glad to meet Harry Rozenberg. May Elohim, Chukwu Okike Abiama bless #Israel and #Biafra”, Kanu had tweeted.





Concise News reports that since the IPOB leader resurfaced, he has been alleging that President Buhari is an imposter whose real name is Jibrin Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.





Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.





Share This