I Will Expose Buhari, Abba Kyari Tomorrow - Nnamdi Kanu Vows

The self-acclaimed leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to reveal the real identity of President Muhammadu Buhari, who he claims is an imposter whose real name is Jibrin Aminu Al-Sudani from Sudan.





Kanu, who came out of hiding in October after the military invasion of his community in Abia State, southeast Nigeria, last year, said he would make the revelation on radio Biafra tomorrow (Saturday).





Writing via his Twitter handle @MaziNnamdiKanu on Friday, the pro-Biafra activist said Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Buhari, executed the perfect fraud of the century in reference to the alleged imposter of President Buhari.





In order to drive home his claims, the pro-Biafra activist uploaded two pictures of the president, showing when he was sick and when he recovered, claiming that “180 million” Nigerians were deceived into believing that the President is the one in Aso Rock.





Kanu tweeted: “I will be revealing more about Jubril the Sudanese impostor in Aso Rock claiming to be the late #Buhari, tomorrow on Radio #Biafra.





“Abba Kyari executed the perfect fraud of the century. 180 million deceived! What a transformation, from a sickly old man to a vibrant young man.”





“The man you are looking at on the television is not Buhari, he is from Sudan. After extensive plastic surgery, they brought him back.





”The person was taught Buhari’s mannerisms and he came back deceiving all of you. I can stand and prove who I am but Buhari cannot do the same thing. He cannot deceive Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB,” the IPOB leader had said last year.





Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.

