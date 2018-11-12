I Was Born A Muslim - Actress, Omotola Jolade Ekehinde

Published:





Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekiende has revealed she was born a muslim but practices Christianity.





The mother of four shared a stunning photo of herself in a muslim regalia along with a caption that preaches religious tolerance. Read below.





Although I was born Muslim...

Today I practice Christianity

However, growing up in Kaduna ...

I've witnessed some horrors that eyes should Never see...

All because of Religious divides and intolerance...

Our Faith should make us better Humans...

Any Act that does not show love does not serve God or Humanity.

Love your Neighbour .... AS YOURSELF. Peace.

That #MuslimChristianOndokadunaLagos girl.

