I Still Enter Danfo Buses - Popular Gospel Artiste Tope Alabi

Successful Nigerian gospel act, Tope Alabi has said, despite her celebrity status, she still uses public transport. Tope reveals this in a recent interview.





According to her, many celebrities live a fake life but despite the fame she enjoys, she has made a conscious effort not to live like them.





"I still go to the market to buy groceries; I don't like the idea of living the life of a celebrity. Sometimes when I want to go out, I take public transport. There was a day I boarded the BRT bus in Lagos to get to the popular Balogun market; I could hear the passengers whispering to one another.





"They were arguing if I was the one or not. They were saying Tope Alabi is not a poor person so there is no way she will be on a public bus. When I was about to alight from the bus, I revealed my identity to the driver, and this made many of the passengers to also get down from the bus to take pictures with me.





"Sometimes, it is necessary to have a taste of what it feels like to be an ordinary woman on the street. Many celebrities do not live their real life and are not free to do whatever they like; that is why I don't restrict myself. When someone is not free to do what they feel like doing, like every other person on the street, it causes depression which can even lead to death.





"Some people try to sell fabric worth N20, 000 to me at the rate of N100, 000 because I am a celebrity; they don't bother to find out if I have that kind of money or not. Living a fake life can lead to indebtedness as some celebrities always want to meet up to a certain standard” she said.

